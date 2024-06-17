34 make King’s Birthday Honours List

The honourees include:

Knight Bachelor

Arthur Llewellyn Jones, OBE: For service to Business and the Community.

Order of the British Empire (Civil Division)

Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE):

John Bangkok, BEM: For services to Business and the Community.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Andrew Charles Abel: For services to the Surfing Industries.

Ahmed Bin Ismail: For services to Business and the Community.

Ian Alan Tarutia, OBE: For services to Business and the Public and Private Sectors.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Victor Gabi: For services to the Public.

Vaghi Gairowagga: For Public Service.

Williamson Hosea: For Public Service.

Beatrice Mahuru: For services to the Private Sector.

Sosepe Kerowa Maminti: For services to the Private Sector.

Captain Philip Leonard Marshall: For services to the Aviation Industries.

Joe Kenken Mok: For services to the Real Estate Industry.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Aria Asi: For services to the Public.

Philip Alu: For services to Education.

Steven Enomb Kilanda: For Public Service.

Molly O’Rourke: For services to the Community.

Bogi Raga: For services to the Electoral Commission.

British Empire Medal (Civil Division)

Terence Aluna: For services to Central Government and the Community.

Tobby Bobby: For services to the Community.

Captain David Faithful: For services to Lutheran Shipping in Lae, Morobe Province.

Mairi Homosi: For services to the Community.

Michael Kelena: For services to the Public.

Sharon Mamangi: For services to the Community and Education.

George Noble: For Public Service.

Order of the British Empire (Military Division)

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Commodore Philip Polewara, MBE: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Colonel Dominic Bulungol, MBE: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Colonel Tony Aseavu: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

Colonel Dickers Esso: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

Colonel Tony Oawa: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

British Empire Medal (Military Division)

Warrant Officer Joseph Dalid.

Chief Warrant Officer Eddie Foiap.

Chief Warrant Officer Silas Huaziembe.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Yakea.

This prestigious list celebrates the dedication and service of these exceptional individuals. The announcement was officially authorized by Bill Toraso, Acting Official Secretary, Government House.