34 make King’s Birthday Honours List

The honourees include:
Knight Bachelor
- Arthur Llewellyn Jones, OBE: For service to Business and the Community.
Order of the British Empire (Civil Division)
Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE):
- John Bangkok, BEM: For services to Business and the Community.
- Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):
- Andrew Charles Abel: For services to the Surfing Industries.
- Ahmed Bin Ismail: For services to Business and the Community.
- Ian Alan Tarutia, OBE: For services to Business and the Public and Private Sectors.
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):
- Victor Gabi: For services to the Public.
- Vaghi Gairowagga: For Public Service.
- Williamson Hosea: For Public Service.
- Beatrice Mahuru: For services to the Private Sector.
- Sosepe Kerowa Maminti: For services to the Private Sector.
- Captain Philip Leonard Marshall: For services to the Aviation Industries.
- Joe Kenken Mok: For services to the Real Estate Industry.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):
- Aria Asi: For services to the Public.
- Philip Alu: For services to Education.
- Steven Enomb Kilanda: For Public Service.
- Molly O’Rourke: For services to the Community.
- Bogi Raga: For services to the Electoral Commission.
British Empire Medal (Civil Division)
- Terence Aluna: For services to Central Government and the Community.
- Tobby Bobby: For services to the Community.
- Captain David Faithful: For services to Lutheran Shipping in Lae, Morobe Province.
- Mairi Homosi: For services to the Community.
- Michael Kelena: For services to the Public.
- Sharon Mamangi: For services to the Community and Education.
- George Noble: For Public Service.
Order of the British Empire (Military Division)
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):
- Commodore Philip Polewara, MBE: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):
- Colonel Dominic Bulungol, MBE: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):
- Colonel Tony Aseavu: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.
- Colonel Dickers Esso: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.
- Colonel Tony Oawa: Papua New Guinea Defence Force.
British Empire Medal (Military Division)
- Warrant Officer Joseph Dalid.
- Chief Warrant Officer Eddie Foiap.
- Chief Warrant Officer Silas Huaziembe.
- Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Yakea.
This prestigious list celebrates the dedication and service of these exceptional individuals. The announcement was officially authorized by Bill Toraso, Acting Official Secretary, Government House.