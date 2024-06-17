Maru Calls for Recognition of Sir Pita Lus

Minister Maru made this call as PANGU Pati celebrates its 57th anniversary.

“Sir Pita Lus was a founding member of pre-independence PANGU Pati and also a firebrand MP who represented Maprik District for three decades after political independence,” Maru said.

“He was a PANGU Pati strongman who helped usher Papua New Guinea to independence and he was there from the start of its political history.

“He served PNG with distinction in a career in elected office that started in June 1964.

“He had a hand in the key moments of PNG’s history from attaining self-government in 1973 to contributing to the drafting of the Constitution in 1974. Sir Peter persuaded Sir Michael Somare to enter politics when he was a young radio broadcaster, and the rest is history,” said Minister Maru.

“Other founding fathers have been given recognition and Sir Pita Lus deserves one too by building a school of excellence in his honor at his home district (as) a perpetual reminder to the people of Maprik of the great leader they produced in the pre-independence era.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister and the PANGU Pati to fund the Sir Peter Lus School of Excellence at Kwari in Bumbita-Muhian LLG of Maprik District.

“I speak for my People First Party, for the people of Maprik, the people of East Sepik Province as their senior MP in the parliament and a senior minister in the Cabinet, and also as a coalition partner of the PANGU Pati.”