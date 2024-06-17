Madang Census needs funding to reach entire province

Provincial Census Coordinator, Bhreed Kinjakali says Madang is on track in terms of the timeline for the National event, however, they are yet to receive funding support to ensure it eventuates.

Mr. Kinjakali states that all trainings necessary at the National, Regional and District level have been conducted, mock census done, recruitments done and awareness’s which were facilitated at the National level.

Training at the LLG level has been put on hold due to funding and delayed materials such as the tablets which will be used for data collection.

Mr. Kinjakali said that based on their analysis, Madang has 12 identified accessible sites, seven of which are in accessible due to law-and-order issues or lack of government services. These regions include parts of Raicoast, Middle Ramu, Bundi, and the Transgogol areas.

He called on the Provincial Government and the District Development Authorities of the six districts to support the census drive in terms of funding allocations. The Coordinator said the Census team needed accurate figures.

Business houses within Madang, like the mining giant Ramu NiCo, RD Tuna Canners and James Barnes as part of their Community Social Responsibility were urged to support the Census rollout though financial support.

Mr. Kinjakali said data collected will go towards the planning division which can now take into account the exact population figures to set out priority development aspects within the province. Current data is derived from 2001, which was outdated.