Dabaris records big win over Lahanis

Under new Coach Solomon Kuluniasi, the victory could be their biggest winning margin yet in their short history and attributed to the team's culture of hard work, commitment, persistence and discipline.

Dabaris have had a rollercoaster start to their 2024 campaign, especially playing away and all the challenges and adversity they have to put up with.

At the back of a solid preseason, the Central Province franchise has turned the corner, going into its fifth season in the national rugby league competition. With a decent mix of youth and experience in their playing group this season Dabaris put on a big statement for the 2023 grand final runners Lahanis on Sunday piling on 40 points to 18 and aiming for the top 6 finish.

Dabaris nippy five-eight (6) Lote Kuman opened the scoring from 10 meters weaving his way through some unsuspecting Lahanis defense for a four-pointer.

On the counter, Lahanis were able to work their way back into Dabaris red zone before rampaging prop Zebedee Uruba crashed over to take a 6-4 lead.

Lahanis gave away a costly penalty with Kuman converting it to draw level.

Lahanis had several scoring chances but lacked the finishing touches due to errors in their execution.

Dabaris took another opportunity at the other end when centre, Starford John cut back on the inside the beat Lahanis's defense for a 10- 6 lead.

Dabaris extended the lead, after reserve forward Xavier Turi took several defenders with him to the line for 16-6. Dabaris scoring spree continued this time Mekeo speedster, Batholobew Evi chasing down a kick and scooping up the ball for a sensational touchdown to lead 22-6

It was all one-way traffic when Dabaris original try-scoring sensation, Douglas Pirika added his name to the score sheet, the first of his hattrick for a 28-6

Lahanis would never die wondering with two late tries Joseph Karara and Christopher Urakuse before Pirika added two more tries to close off the match, 40-18.