First wife charged for cyberbullying

Rosa Yap, 31 years of age from Lumbi village, Imbonggu district, Southern Highlands Province was arraigned by the Waigani Committal Court recently for the alleged offense.

Police alleged that Yap intentionally and without lawful justification used a mobile phone to send WhatsApp text messages that read, “Sorry but em no grow olsem gutpla pikinini save grow, sperm blo beer making na em paralyzed,” to the complainant, causing emotional distress.

Police alleged that the defendant usually calls the complainant pamuk (Prostitute), lapun (old woman), and a devil when describing her.

The complainant and her son who is six years old have been badly affected by the constant maltreatment and abusive language from the defendent.

Due to this ongoing issue, a formal complaint was filed with the Cyber Crime Unit at 7 Mile police station. Police arrested the defendant on May the 2nd, 2024 and charged her with Cyber harassment under section 23 (1) (a) (c) and Cyberbullying under section 22 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime Act 2016.