Gov’t camp intact

In a statement released tonight, the Prime Minister acknowledged the backing of PANGU Pati and coalition partners, including the United Resources Party, Social Democratic Party, People's First Party, People's Party, National Alliance, People's Movement for Change, Melanesia Alliance, and Melanesian Liberal Front.

Six members of the government who left with Rainbo Paita on Saturday returned to the coalition government, boosting its strength. "They are our colleagues, and if they want to come back, we will have time and space for them," said PM Marape.

The PM noted that the coalition, initially comprising 93 MPs, now stands at just over 70. The returning MPs emphasized the need for stability and continued support for the current government to ensure effective service delivery.

The Prime Minister announced two weeks for reviewing government programs in areas such as disaster response, the economy, census, LLG elections, Bougainville decentralization, and foreign relations. This review aims to improve performance and address impediments caused by various factors, including political instability.

PM Marape welcomed the no-confidence process under Section 145, reaffirming the government's majority support with over 56 MPs.