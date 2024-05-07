ICCC applauds EHP shop owners

Measure No.4 requires all service providers particularly the retail shops and wholesalers to ensure that the prices of goods and services sold are fair and affordable.

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain applauded the business houses following the recent inspection since Monday last week.

“This current exercise has shown that most shops were issued for one or two items. This implies that shops have been trying to and can keep their prices below the 10 percent allowance,” Ain said.

“Wholesale price seem to remain the same or reduced by few Kinas and we noted this from the biggest wholesaler in the Highlands (name withheld) so there should be no big increases in the prices.

“Shops are now getting to ensure they are compliant with the Price Measure as they show evidence of communication trail with our (ICCC) pricing team.

“This is showing compliance by the businesses and it is fitting to appreciate them, while few increases compared to 2023.”

Meanwhile, this sums up the Eastern Highlands price inspection covering a total of 51 shops in Goroka, Lufa, Kainantu and Henganofi and 21 shops were issued with Infringement Notices (INs).

The team anticipates travelling into Chimbu province to cover 10 shops in the next few days before concluding their inspection rounds in the lower highlands provinces.