Lae celebrates new concrete road

Most of the pothole-ridden roads have been upgraded, with Erica Street being the new addition.

Work on the once badly-deteriorated road started in September 13, 2023, and was finally concluded on March 12 this year, at a cost of K8.9 million.

On Monday, Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, with Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, officially opened the road that services Coca-Cola, Trukai Industries, Atlas Steel PNG, Consort Express Lines and many other shipping, retail and manufacturing firms along the Milfordhaven Road.

Rosso highlighted that the 0.55km road was built through partnerships, especially with the Morobe Provincial Government.

“The National Government gave money because of our governor’s persistence and ourselves as well. And the Works Department is in charge of supervising, advising and building to standard,” said Rosso.

“Works is very critical; many of us fail to understand that.

“Critics talk about the Works manager and Works officers but they do not just go to bed, then come and build a road. Everything is done according to standard. They will do slump tests, compaction tests, subgrade tests and roll it over several times. I used to build roads in the past so I know. All these things take place and now you see the finished product.

“The road has to be designed well, drainage system is properly constructed and even the paint; now we are using a luminescent paint that glows at night and will last for 2-3 years.

“So, compliments to Works for the design and supervision and also to the contractor for the good workmanship and we’ve finally ended up with the final product.”

Rosso said every road in Lae will be concreted as concrete roads are durable and long-lasting.

Suburbs in Lae will be sealed due to light traffic while main roads and those with heavy traffic will use concrete.

“Concrete is durable, it will last 50-60 years, it requires less maintenance and potholes will be rare, as long as you do the road properly,” said Rosso.

Morobe Provincial Works Manager, Samson Apai, said the Erica St road, just like other roads in the city, was in bad shape for many years. The Works Department would get regular requests from surrounding firms to fix it but despite their best efforts, potholes would appear again.

That is now a thing of the past.

He outlined that the concrete road has been built to the highest standard, and voiced his confidence in its durability.