Kimbe Cutters show early form

After its winning run on Sunday against Asila Waghi Tumbe at the Santos NFS, it's their second win following last week's big upset over Bintongor Goroka Lahanis in Goroka. The wins now place the Cutters on 3rd place on the points table.

Not to mention Cutters fairytale run started in Round 1 when they turned the tables on favorites Lae Snax Tigers at their home ground, the Peter Humphreys Oval Kimbe making it 3 out of 4 to kick off the new season with great confidence.

The main man behind Cutters early season surge is former PNG Hunters winger and Rabaul Guria fullback Albert Patak who had to relinquish his head trainer's job last year, to take up his new role as Cutter's Head Coach in 2024.

Following their upset win against Lahanis in Round 3 the team remained in Port Moresby to prepare for Sunday's Round 4 clash against Tumbe. Despite a sloppy start on Sunday, Cutters eventually got on the front foot early to post first points and dominated field territory and possession to starve their opposition off the ball for the majority of the match.

Halfway through the second half Cutters were leading 14-4, before Tumbe fought their way back with a try to trial 8-14. But the Cutters attacking prowess continued with centre, Anthony Longa and winger Robertson Gala causing problems for Tumbe's defense on the left edge with good support from their number 9 and man of the match Jethro John, who was always dangerous out of dummy half Fullback.

Captain Jah Hogan (1) and Henry Lilikat (7) in the spine also played a big part in the victory. A late Cutters try put the final score at 18-8 in Cutters' favour.

Since coming on board as head coach, Patak showed great faith in the new talents from the local league and started blending the team with experience in his playing squad which is starting to come together.

The new look Cutters had a good balance of youth and experience that can cause problems for some of the heavyweights in the competition this year.

Tumbe also showed some brilliance in attack but was unable to execute their set plays due to drop balls and ill-discipline.