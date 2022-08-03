Uguro Refutes Claims Of Meeting With Election Officials

The claims were made by incumbent Madang Governor Peter Yama and published in the media on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Uguro said he had been at the named location to meet with family, while member-elect for Yangoru Saussia Richard Maru, who was also named in the article, denied meeting with Uguro and the other named parties. He said he was there with family for dinner.

The Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the incumbent governor presented a petition to his office alleging that the PPC, Mr Maru, and Mr Uguro were seen at the restaurant together. The PPC has also denied meeting with either men.

PPC Rubiang said these are all allegations and can be taken to court. He stressed that the petition will not stop the counting process in Madang, which has been progressing well.