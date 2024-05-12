Ceneka High Celebrates Education Milestone

The event marked a pivotal moment for the school, made possible through the dedicated efforts of Cenaka LLG vice president Sylvester Gavuri, who played a key role in bringing FODE to the institution.

Gavuri emphasised the importance of equal opportunities, and thanked all the students present for accepting the opportunity for a second chance at education.

He highlighted the transformative potential of the FODE system, urging students to seize the opportunity it presents for academic advancement and future success.

“Thank you to everyone, especially those students who have another chance to go through the FODE system. It's important to take advantage of this opportunity because the FODE system can help you become a doctor, an engineer, a pilot, or whatever you want to be. But before anything else, you need to work on your attitude and mindset. Although there are many problems with the youth in our community today, those of you who have a second chance should make the most of it. Commit yourself and the rest will follow.”

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel pledged substantial support to Cenaka High School's expansion efforts, committing K500,000 towards the construction of a four-in-one classroom.

Additionally, K200,000 was allocated to Cenaka Primary School, and K15,000 to the elementary School, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure across the region.

Another K200,000 was promised for Ceneka High School, reaffirming the government's dedication to fostering learning environments conducive to student growth and achievement.

Expressing gratitude for the community's support, Governor Muthuvel remarked, "My people, thank you once again, it is a privilege and honor for us to be here, though only for a short time, to celebrate with you all in witnessing the opening of your FODE double classroom and principals’ house.

The occasion served as a testament to the power of collaboration in advancing education and empowering future generations.