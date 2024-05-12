Ministers Forge Historic Border Crossing

Justin Tkatchenko, Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Masurdi, embarked on a historic journey, crossing the Indonesia-PNG border on foot.

This unprecedented move took place on Thursday, May 9, as both ministers traversed from Indonesia to Papua New Guinea, crossing through the 'no-man's land' stretch between the Skouw and Wutung Border Posts. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The event followed intensive bilateral meetings held on May 8 at the Swiss Bell Hotel in Jayapura, where the 4th Joint Ministerial Commission and the 3rd Senior Officials Meetings took place.

Upon their arrival at the Wutung Border Post, Minister Tkatchenko warmly welcomed Minister Masurdi, extending a gracious gesture of hospitality. The presence of West Sepik Provincial MP Tony Wollwoll, Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu, and Indonesian Ambassador to PNG, Andriana Supandy, added to the diplomatic significance of the occasion.

Minister Tkatchenko emphasized the historic nature of the visit, emphasizing its importance in the annals of both countries' histories. He underlined the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, highlighting the shared challenges and aspirations that bind the two nations together.

In her remarks, Minister Masurdi commended Papua New Guinea for hosting the bilateral meetings in Jayapura, marking another first in the diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Following the border crossing, the ministers visited Wutung Primary School, where they witnessed the progress of the K5 million Grant Aid Indonesian Assistance under the West Sepik Integrated Development Project Phase 1.

Minister Masurdi expressed optimism about the future of Indonesia-PNG relations, emphasizing the transformative impact of cooperation on education, infrastructure, and development.

Minister Tkatchenko credited the progress of these projects to the collaborative efforts of the Marape-Rosso Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He reiterated the strength of the relationship between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, highlighting the leadership of both nations in fostering cooperation and understanding.

The historic border crossing and subsequent engagements underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation and served as a testament to the power of diplomacy in building bridges between nations.