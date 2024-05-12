Police restrained from conducting search on Pakiapon

Justice David Cannings said they must have an authorized warrant of search issued by either the District, National or Supreme Court before conducting any search.

Cannings issued this order after Pakiapon, through an application, sought leave of the court to protect his family and himself after his house was allegedly ransacked on the 20th of March by angry police officers without a search warrant.

He said this has posed a threat to his safety and the safety of his family members.

Cannings granted his order and asked him to seek a lawyer to represent him when the matter returns on the 23rd of May 2024.

Cannings added that the lawyer must file a proper notice of motion and present it to the court because a notice of motion was not served to the court by Pakiapon when representing himself in court on Friday, 10th May.

Pakiapon was arrested last week for causing disaffection to the constabulary after he filed he filed an affidavit applying for a warrant of arrest for the Commissioner of Police David Manning. He submitted in the facts several allegations of rape, abduction, and deprivation of liberty dating back to 2000.

Magistrate Billy Pidu in Waigani on the 15th of March refused the application because it was not supported by a verifying affidavit.

Pidu told Pakiapon that the application was incomplete and asked him to re-apply after satisfying the verifying affidavit requirement.

Magistrate Pidu said the warrant to arrest the Commissioner must be supported by a senior member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary at a leadership level.

It was alleged that due to this event, Manning was affected emotionally and was under pressure to carry out his normal duties.

On Wednesday 1st May 2024, Manning filed a complaint against Pakiapon at the Boroko Police Station, where police acted on the complaint and formally arrested and detained Pakiapon at the Boroko Police station.

He was charged with causing disaffection under section 136 (1) (a) of the Police Force Act 1998. He was released on a K1,000 bail on Thursday 2nd May 2024.

Pakiapon was supposed to be arraigned by the Wagaini District Court on Thursday the 9th of May but his matter was further adjourned due to a change of magistrate.