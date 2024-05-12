Work begins on new Police housing

Speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony at Gordons Barracks in Port Moresby last Thursday, Police Commissioner David Manning said the new housing is an essential component in rebuilding the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC).

“The RPNGC is growing at a fast rate to reach over 10,000 personnel in the coming years, and our police must have the support they need to do their jobs.

“The priority is to increase the available accommodation for graduating recruits and to move out of housing that has fallen into disrepair, which can then be refurbished.

“An effective police force requires taking care of our police men and women in their daily lives especially when it comes to having a safe and functional place to live.

“These new buildings have been designed according to our requirements in areas around our country, and funded under the PNG-Australia Bilateral Security Agreement.

“Phase One will construct new housing in NCD, East New Britain, and Western Highlands, providing barracks for more than 260 male and female police, and duplex married quarters for 120 people by 2025.

“The RPNGC Police housing program then expands over four years to other provinces including West New Britain, New Ireland, Milne Bay, Hela, Enga, Madang, and Morobe.

“Annual RPNGC will fund additional housing and refurbishments in all other provinces, including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville,” he said.

Manning added that the Australian investment in the program is valued at 37 million Australian dollars, approximately around K100 million.