Two more criminals killed

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel told this newsroom that the criminals broke into BNBM Hardware store, RMI, Commodore Bay and many others along the main road.

He added that the provincial administration is meeting with the Provincial Police Commander today and will issue directives for the next cause of action.

Meantime, the Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Peter Baki has asked all business houses, schools and markets to close their doors today.

There are a lot of genuine threats in the community about further retaliation today and that the PPC wants a clear ‘battlefield’.

Reinforcements are on the way from Rabaul to support the local force, who did an amazing job last night with limited numbers and resources, together with the security firms.