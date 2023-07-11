Safety affirmed for Koki

This has been boosted by the launch of the new police station at Koki. Badili Station Commander, Orbath Jerry has assured great support to the protection of Koki residency.

“Since I was sent to Badili Police Station I felt like it was a big responsibility. From Koki, 2 Mile, Kaugere, Sabama and others in Moresby South it was a big area,” said Commander Jerry.

He acknowledged Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko, and Governor for NCD Powes Parkop, Internal Security Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, and Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika for considering seven vehicles that were received by the National Capital District Police.

“There is no need to go to the Town Police or anywhere else, you can just come to Koki Station. I appeal to the people of Koki to work with the police. Papua New Guinea needs to change and change will be from here too in Moresby South, starting with Koki.

“I will position policemen, the mobile squad and everybody to concentrate here. I will maximize presence here with this new station,” said Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector, Silva Sika.

He warned opportunists and gangs that their days are numbered and a continuation of threat to the community will bring about the consequences.

Meantime, Governor Parkop also announced the re-drafting of the Vagrancy Act, which will be reviewed by relevant Ministers and the Prime Minister before being presented in Parliament.