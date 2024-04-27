‘Love Walk’ for better relationships

With the theme “Love intelligently”, couples had a day of learning about each other again, about literature and scripture, and how to live up to the theme.

Participants learned that one key step for a blessed love life is to give and being willing to give; and to sacrifice for your partner, which is essential for a happy marriage.

Pastor Jonathan Pine said, “Today we had our second time love walk in Papua New Guinea and it was a great blessing. Many families came together, couples, people who spent time together, learning about how to love intelligently, talk to their partners and invest in their relationships.”

“The love walk is very, very important especially for people here in Papua New Guinea where level of problem that’s going on in relationships from time to time, is a lot.

“A lot of times we hear reports of even violence breaking out of the house, husbands beat up their wives, wives fight with their husbands, marriage will end up in separation, divorce and a lot of problems. So a time like this is valuable, where couples come together, sit down, talk about their relationship, invest in their marriage (and) make future plans together,” Pastor Pine said.

“(They) see where they can improve, and how they can get better,” he added. “Definitely it’s very much needed.”

Once a year the Universal Church has been promoting the love walk throughout the world.

“It’s not only here in Papua New Guinea, but it many countries throughout the world. It was great, great blessing,” said Ps. Jonathan.

“So we’re certainly looking forward to the next love walk.

“Me and my wife, we are here happy to have helped all the couples that came and all the parents that came.”

In Port Moresby 275 people attended, 58 were couples. In Lae, 265 people turned up with 58 being couples. And in Arawa, 30 people attended the Love Walk, seven were couples.