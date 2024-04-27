Court clears Isoaimo

Isoaimo filed an application on the 3rd of November 2023 seeking the Supreme Court to review the decision of the National Court made on June 29th 2023 in the matter of the election petition by Paru Aihi against him and the Electoral Commissioner.

Isoaimo’s win was challenged by Aihi on the grounds of bribery and the National Court in his decision ruled that there were sufficient evidence and ordered for a b- election.

The National Court in its decision was satisfied that a dingy Isoaimo bought for a group of people in his electorate which was managed by one of its campaign managers and transported people to and fro during the election was done with intention to induce people to vote for him.

Isoaimo challenged this decision at the higher court and finally received the decision yesterday. Presiding Judge, Justice Susan Purdon-Sully in her ruling stated that there was no evidence of bribery because the dingy was bought with good purpose, basically to assist with the safe movement of the voters.

Outside of court, the lawyer representing Isoaimo, George Kault explained further the decision of the court.

“The first order the court made was, the application for leave to review filed 3rd November 2023 is granted. Secondly, the nation court decision of Paru Aihi is squashed in its entirety and the declaration that Isoaimo is the winning open candidate seat of Kiruku,” he said.

Kault added that the decision by the supreme court in effect makes Isoaimo the MP for Kairuku

A satisfied Isoaimo welcomed this decision and is happy to return to serve his people.