60-year-old to stand trial for false pretense

60-year-old William Puio was committed by the Waigani District Court to stand trial after his lawyer failed to supply the defense submission to the court.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii committed the accused under Section 94(b) of the District Code Act, which states that the court has the power to commit the accused without looking at the police evidence.

The alleged complaint of Conspiracy to Defraud and Stealing by false pretense was laid by Helen Mikmik against William Puio, Billy Puio (William’s son) and Thomas Kandaki (freelance agent) about the sale and purchase of a property at Korobosea, prescribed as Allotment 02, Section 87, Volume 20, Folio 2482 Port Moresby, NCD.

It was alleged that on the 21st of April 2021, Billy was introduced to Helen by Thomas at her office in Waigani. She was informed that Billy was the owner of the property. Billy then allegedly produced an original copy of the title and a valuation report of the property.

After citing the document, she asked Billy and Thomas to show her the property which they allegedly did the same day. She alleged that she was shown the property from a distance but never inspected the property.

The next day 22nd of April 2021, Helen met with the accused at the Hilton Hotel to initiate the discussion of the sale and purchase of the property. She further claimed that she then offered to purchase the property at K400,000.00 of which Billy agreed.

Following the agreement, she was alleged to have signed an offer letter to purchase the property and the letter of acceptance of the offer to purchase the property by herself and Billy in the presence of Thomas. After that, they allegedly proceeded to BSP Central Waigani where the complainant made a manual withdrawal of K75,000.00 hard cash and deposited it straight to the account of the accused.

Billy and Thomas then allegedly promised the complainant (Helen) that the title transfer of the property at the Lands Department would be done in a week but it was never done.

They further allegedly advised her that William, Billy’s father had connections with the officers at DLPP, hence, he was engaged to assist in expediting the process of the transfer.

On the 13th of May 2021, Helen then transferred K25,000.00 to William's account upon his request to speed up the process of the title transfer at DLPP. She later paid K10,00 to Thomas to get the stamp duty at IRC.

The complainant (Helen) then alleged that when she produced those documents to the Lands Department, she was advised by the Deputy Registrar of Titles that she was dealing with the wrong people and that the title of the property was registered under a different person.

She then laid a formal police complaint and criminal investigations were initiated by police and both Billy and Thomas were formally arrested and charged on 15 March 2023. They were committed to stand trial at the national court recently.

William went into hiding and was later apprehended on 15th February 2024 where he was formally arrested and charged and now committed to stand trial.