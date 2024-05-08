Indian education opportunities

Parul University in India already has 64 PNG students and is advocating for more to be enrolled for the next academic year.

Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurth said this is the first ever education Meila (fare) that the Indian Embassy in association with the Parul University a private university in Gujarat, India are conducting.

According to the High Commissioner, Gujarat is a premiere state excelling in Human Development Index (HDI) and considered a best performing state and is an alcohol-free state.

“Today I come here to tell you why India is important to PNG in education. India is the second largest education system in the world.” Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi said.

The Indian education system has 1.6 million schools, with 230million students which is 25 percent of world’s students. He added that it has the highest network of higher education systems in the world with 45 000 degree colleges, more than a thousand universities and more.

Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena thanked the Pural University for partnering with PNG in taking in students for tertiary education. Under the Gumine Education sector funding, Dekena has three students currently sponsored to attend Pural University.

He said with India having a 200 billion-education market and having over 12,000 grade 12 students unable to find spaces in tertiary spaces, it’s just a dot in India’s education market.

Vandit Anjaria, Director of International Affairs and Compliance Officer for Parul University explained that India education helps students to have holistic education where they not only learn from the books but also practical aspects including sports like rugby.

“At Parul university we have students from 75 nationalities so it’s like a world, it’s like a home for each and every student, we celebrate your national days,” said Vandit Anjaria, Parul University Compliance Officer.

Recruitment for Parul University is now in progress and students looking to study in the STEM sector and other tertiary level courses are applying for spaces.