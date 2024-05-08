Armed robbery suspects captured

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that the armed suspects entered the Asian Shop on May 02nd, held up the security guards and the Asians plus the employees and walked off with more than K3000 and K5000 worth of items.

Sika said the suspects apprehended were identified as Kelly Black and Arman who are known by the police for their involvement in a string of armed robberies in the city.

He said the two named were shot and wounded during the apprehension and are nursing their wounds at Port Moresby General Hospital while the other two are detained in the cell and will be charged with armed robbery. One is still on the run.

Sika said their actions had driven fear into investors doing business in Port Moresby and other genuine people who work and live in the city.

He said such people have no place in the city and must be sent back to their respective provinces.

“I want to warn the youths living in the city and are resorting to robbery for survival must stop because they will not escape from police. You can do it once or twice but will still end up in the hospital if caught. Our city is unsafe because of such people like you so the police will use reasonable force to apprehend you if your records from the police show that you are such a person police will still come after you. With technology you will not hide,” Sika added.