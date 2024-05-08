Kavieng police arrest shipping staff

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 27th, when the 29-year-old woman was reportedly approached by the men at the Kavieng market, seeking directions to the bank.

“She gave them directions but one of them insisted that she follow them and show them where the bank was,” reported Kavieng police.

“She agreed and went with them and at Kavieng Memorial, one of them threatened her that she will follow them and if she does not listen, he will shoot her with his gun. The victim got scared and followed them to the Malagan Lodge beachside, where there was an old container.

“The man who had threatened her told her to go into the container with his friend. She refused and he raised his voice and threatened to shoot her.

“She walked into the container and the other man started touching her.”

To protect herself, the woman sat down and when the suspect tried to get on top of her, she pushed him and ran away.

The suspects – a 26-year-old man from Gulf and a 28-year-old man from Madang – were detained the same day and are facing charges of abduction and sexual touching.