Opposition falls short with one signature

The notice, which was presented to the Chair of the Private Business Committee, was considered by the committee during lunch today. It was found that the Opposition did not meet the number of signatures to support the motion, as per the requirement under Section 145 (1) (b) of the Constitution. According to the list of numbered signatories in the notice, the fourth signatory was missing.

The Opposition has re-submitted the notice, this time with the fourth signatory included. He is Member for Karimui-Nomane, Francis Alua.

When parliament returned at 2pm this afternoon, Speaker Job Pomat delivered the outcome of the PBC’s deliberations on the notice of Vote of Notice.

He outlined the five (5) requirements of a notice of Vote of No Confidence;

Be expressed to be a notice of vote of no confidence and named Prime Minister according to Section 145 (1) (a) of the Constitution. State the name of the alternate prime minister according to Section 145 (2) (a) of the Constitution. Name person and contain signature of person moving the motion as per Standing Orders 132. Name person and contain signature of person seconding the motion as per Standing Order 132. Name persons and contain signatures of members of parliament being not less than one-tenth of the total number of seats in parliament as per Section 145 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

Speaking in Tokpisin, Mr Pomat said the PBC found requirements 1 to 4 to be in order, except for number 5.

Following that, the Opposition stated it would re-submit the notice of Vote of No Confidence before close of business today.