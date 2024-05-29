U.S. Aid Landslide-Hit Enga Province

This assistance will encompass logistics support, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his condolences and pledged support, stating, “Jill and I are heartbroken by the loss of life and devastation caused by the landslide in Papua New Guinea.”

Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock reiterated the U.S. commitment to aiding the recovery efforts, highlighting the collaboration with Papua New Guinean partners.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance is coordinating with the PNG National Disaster Centre, Provincial Disaster Centres, humanitarian partners, and donors to ensure effective and needs-based relief for the affected communities.

The United Nations has also warned of an outbreak of disease at the site, with bodies still trapped under rubble near drinking water streams after five days; and the assistance from the US comes in timely.