India Pledges $1Mil Relief Aid

The catastrophic event has buried hundreds of people and caused extensive destruction and loss of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families, reaffirming India's readiness to provide comprehensive support to the Pacific island nation during this difficult time.

As a gesture of solidarity and friendship under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, India is committed to aiding the relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea.

India's history of support to Papua New Guinea includes aid following natural disasters such as the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

This assistance aligns with India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative, particularly in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, underscoring India's commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's dedication to being a responsible and steadfast responder to global humanitarian crises.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance,” said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via his tweeter post.