Rosso extends sympathies

On behalf of Lae residents and the Board of the Lae City Authority and the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Rosso paid tribute to the longtime Lae resident, saying she was an outstanding female officer in the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

“She was committed, disciplined and hardworking and has served our nation diligently for 39 years,” said the Lae MP and Deputy PM.

“She was serving in the Lae Metropolitan Command as the Superintendent Administration until her passing.

“Your service to the people of Lae and the RPNGC will be greatly missed by your police officers and our people.

“To the immediate families, children, grandchildren, in-laws and relatives in Lae and Gena-Nogar in Kerowagi, Chimbu Province, may our good Lord give you comfort and peace in this time of bereavement.

“Farewell and Rest in Peace, madam.”