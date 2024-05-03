Malaysian logger's SLAPP suit fails

The company, which has been under scrutiny for its logging practices in PNG's tropical forests, filed legal actions against local non-government organization ACT NOW and British academic Kristian Lasslett in February 2024.

The lawsuit followed ACT NOW's report detailing potential money laundering linked to the group's activities, which was circulated to financial regulators and institutions in late 2023.

The National Court of PNG rejected the company’s injunction requests, aimed at silencing discussions on the environmental and legal implications of their operations. The company has since withdrawn the lawsuit and agreed to cover ACT NOW's legal expenses.

ACT NOW campaign manager, Eddie Tanago emphasized the misuse of legal processes to intimidate and silence critics, noting the broader implications for free speech and environmental advocacy. The UK and Canada have legislation against such SLAPP lawsuits, which are viewed as a threat to democratic engagement.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about illegal logging in PNG, recognized as a significant issue by both local and international organizations, including INTERPOL and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Professor Lasslett, targeted by the lawsuit for his academic contributions, remarked on the alarming use of legal force by foreign entities to undermine local community efforts in PNG.

This legal retreat by the compay marks a noteworthy stand against the use of judicial systems to stifle legitimate environmental and human rights advocacy.