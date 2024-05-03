Medical professionals graduate from UPNG

The doctors include Dr Grace Sios (MBSS) and currently doing her residency, Dr Erica Opu - Executive MBA, who was awarded with an Academic Excellence-Dr. Max Kep with a Master's in Emergency Medicine, and Martin Siwaka with a Bachelor's in Mental Health.

“As future health professionals, we must be prepared to address the impacts of patient demand for increased expectations of models of care in the health sector,” CEO Dr Robin Sios commented.

Dr Sios said it is imperative that are held accountable for supporting and to an extent sponsor and educate clinicians for sustainable healthcare.

“We are so proud of their achievement and reflect our mission to improve healthcare in the community.

“They will be pursuing their passion while helping to alleviate the growing shortage of doctors and nurses nationwide,” said Dr Polapoi Chalau, Director of Medical Services.

“Their success is a testament to their commitment and the generous support from Paradise Private Hospital, particularly from the owners and Directors of the Hospital, Dr Robin Sios (OBE) and Janet Sios (OL) who have sponsored these outstanding individuals.”

The directors’ shared vision has seen Paradise continue to invest in its people over the last 40 years.

This is part of Paradise Private Hospital's “Our Health” strategy 2022-2030 in investing in eight key areas of practice with technology as the enabler and people as the driver of implementing best practice.