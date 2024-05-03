Stop illegal roadblocks, says Guinness

Commander for NCD/Central, Peter Guinness issued this warning after receiving many complaints from residents about losing their money and being harassed by police officers during roadblocks, especially along the highways of Central Province.

“There are so many times that we see a lot of people complaining, particularly along Hiritano highway that Police officers are conducting roadblocks, intimidating drivers and passengers, and collecting monies without issuing Traffic Infringement Notices.

“They then tell them to go but if they do not listen to their instructions, the police officers lock their vehicle at the police station. “

“These are some of the behaviors that are contributing factors to the downfall of discipline within the Central Command,” Guinness said.

He added that people in Central Province need effective policing services but are not getting that due to so many issues in the province.

He said one of which is the lack of police stations.

“The stretch of the road between 6-mile and Kwikila Police station, there is no police station. Gabagaba junction to Hula village also has no police station.

“Hence, we have so many complaints from the people in those villages, and it's putting pressure on our police officers especially at Kwikila to drive to Hula village to attend to complaints. This is not how we are supposed to operate.

“So I am now calling on all the local MPs for the Central Province to come together, sit with the police, and let's find a way forward to address law and order issues in Central Province,” Guinness said.