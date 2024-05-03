Peace mediator killed

Sir John explained that the deceased and others were negotiating for the restoration of peace and the return of displaced people to their ancestral lands when he lost his life in the hands of those he thought he could trust.

“This is a very sinister cold-blooded murder.

“As if the loss of lives and destruction of public and private property in the unprovoked attack on my people straight after the polling wasn't enough.

“As if my people who are scattered around the country driven from their ancestral lands is not enough, my people have lost yet another tribesman, a first cousin of mine.”

From the information received, Sir John said the person who pulled the trigger was the immediate nephew of persons of interest who had been previously arrested by police.

He stressed that this recent murder is understood to be provoked by known persons, identified by eyewitnesses as key figures in the past conflicts that led to many innocent families being displaced.

“To this day they continue to prevent these exiled families to return to their homelands.

“My people have been instructed not to take the law into their own hands. I have told them to respect the rule of law and respect the ongoing police investigations.

Sir John said he has spoken to the Enga PPC, Fred Yakasa about the killing.

“In this conversation, I requested that he intervene immediately to prevent further bloodshed and asked him to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“My appeal is for police to immediately bring in persons of interest ….to face the law.

“They continue to use warlords and threaten innocent displaced people from taking back their ancestral lands.

“I thank the Prime Minister, the Ministers for Defence and police for their commitment to provide security forces specifically for the Kompiam Electorate to help restore peace and to assist the deprived and displaced people to reclaim their ancestral land.

“I urge that these security forces and assistance to the electorate are provided as soon as possible. The Kompiam Ambum DDA stands ready to support and restore peace and order in the electorate as it has done in the past,” Sir John said.