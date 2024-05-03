 

Detective Tinol's bail application withdrawn

BY: Loop Author
13:13, May 3, 2024
250 reads

The bail application for Detective Senior Sergeant, Tinol Pakiapon was withdrawn at the Waigani Committal Court today after the court was told he was released on a K1,000 police bail yesterday afternoon.

Pakiapon’s lawyer filed a bail application at the Waigani Committal Court yesterday after his client was arrested and kept in custody at Boroko police cells.

However, with a police bail being granted late yesterday afternoon, Pakiapon’s counsel sought to withdrawn the bail application at the court this morning.

 Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii granted him his request by withdrawing the application and adjourned the matter to Monday 6th May 2024 for arraignment.

According to the Police, Detective Tinol was arrested and detained at Boroko Police Station on Wednesday, May 1st for ‘Causing Dissatisfaction’.

He was also suspended for 21 days and imposed three serious disciplinary actions for investigating Police Commissioner David Manning’s rape and murder allegations.  

Tags: 
Detective Senior Sergeant
Tinol Pakiapon
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 250 reads