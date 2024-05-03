Detective Tinol's bail application withdrawn

Pakiapon’s lawyer filed a bail application at the Waigani Committal Court yesterday after his client was arrested and kept in custody at Boroko police cells.

However, with a police bail being granted late yesterday afternoon, Pakiapon’s counsel sought to withdrawn the bail application at the court this morning.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii granted him his request by withdrawing the application and adjourned the matter to Monday 6th May 2024 for arraignment.

According to the Police, Detective Tinol was arrested and detained at Boroko Police Station on Wednesday, May 1st for ‘Causing Dissatisfaction’.

He was also suspended for 21 days and imposed three serious disciplinary actions for investigating Police Commissioner David Manning’s rape and murder allegations.