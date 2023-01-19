Robbery suspect nabbed, others at large

Police said the identity of the suspect will be revealed once he is formally charged by the NCD Armed Robbery Squad.

A policeman involved in the arrest said a group of armed criminals used a white sedan and held up a shop at Hohola yesterday. The criminals stole various store goods, including cash and cigarette packets.

Assistant Commissioner of Police NCD Central, Anthony Wagambie Jr said the incident was broadcasted through the police communications network and police units who were on duty began the search across Port Moresby.

He said after patrolling the city all night, members of the NCD Sector Patrol Fox 101 spotted the suspected car refueling at the Hohola Service station at around 4 this morning.

“The policemen rushed to the vehicle and held the driver at gunpoint. They recognized the suspect, who is a common criminal, and upon searching the vehicle they recovered stolen items, mostly cigarette packets,” Wagambie Jr said.

He said the suspect and the vehicle were detained and the matter was referred to the NCD Armed Robbery Squad. Investigation into the matter continues.

ACP Wagambie Jr is calling on the victims and eyewitnesses to help the police by providing information that will help with the investigation.