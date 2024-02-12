Ramu NiCo console Usino Bundi people

“The news of the sudden death is a sad tragedy,” said Ramu Nico Chairman, Wang Zhou.

The Chairman said it shocked, like it did people around the country, the company’s employees at Kurumbukari mine in the Usino Bundi District and the refinery at Basamuk.

Mr. Zhou stated that the late Jimmy Uguro committed to his district, the ministry and was always vocal about Kurumbukari landowners putting their mining royalty to good use.

“Ramu Nico had worked hand in hand (with Uguro) in terms of providing necessary support in education, health, agriculture and other programs in the district and country,” Zhou said.

The late MPs agriculture plan for the district of every family having 100 cocoa trees in their backyard was achieved in a collaborative effort with Ramu Nico. Mr Zhou said every family in Usino Bundi District has received 34 roofing irons each from the late member, which was funded by Ramu Nico.

Chairman Zhou said the company mourns with the immediate family of Late Jimmy Uguro, his clan, tribe and the people of Usino Bundi.