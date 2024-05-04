Isou and Lahanis search for first win

Billed as the main drawcard of Sunday’s triple-header at the Santos National Football Stadium, both franchises have been left down at the cellar, winless, since round one of the new season.

At the Santos National Football stadium, Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup 2023 grand final runners-up, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis find themselves at a crossroads when they face a young fast improving PRK Gulf Isou side who are also in the hunt for their first win of the season after some close results.

Lahanis, coming off a shock loss at home to a confident Kimbe Cutters side 18-14 last week, Coach Gonzella Urakuse would be banking on the experience and leadership of captain Charlie Buka, and his forward pack, Thomson Teteh, Zebedee Uruba and Philip Iveke to get the team going forward. Lahanis are also counting their losses after the departure of some key members from last year’s grand final squad to join other franchises but always have reliable backup from their development squad.

Coach Urakuze would be expecting his new halves combination of Alan Karapus and Cyborg Oliver to take some leadership and provide direction in their spine to set the platform for speedsters Sefa Dait(5) and Amos Kafare (2) to score.

Meanwhile, Gulf Isou Coach, Roger Laka with a cool-head mentality of taking one game at a time, is expecting his young charges to turn up and embrace the challenge from their more experienced opponent on Sunday. The young Isou outfit has had a tough start to the 2024 season, coming up against competition heavyweights, Vipers, Tigers and Wigmen in the opening three rounds but have remained competitive which is a positive heading to the Lahanis clash.

Isou co-captains, Eliakim Lukara and Jasper Kumo need to step up and rally around their young playing group to instil some confidence and set the platform for the team moving forward. Isou’s spine Graham Sinori and his new halves partner Peter Pakali showed glimpses of brilliance against Wigmen last week but lacked patience and better execution, which let them down. The acquisition of former Mioks barnstorming prop Ekekiel Yaru(8) has injected new energy and power into the young forward pack alongside co-captain Kumo(11), Steven Solien(10), Lam Eddie(12) and lock Clifford Kapipi(13).

Fullback Michael Timothy will be directing traffic from the back. He boasts a lot of speed and agility but lacks size and experience. If the Isous are consistent in their effort areas and keep a good completion rate, they could have the game swing their way.

In the earlier fixtures at 12pm, WNBP Government Kimbe Cutters will be looking to add Asila Waghi Tumbe to their list of victims while Kroton Hela Wigmen should keep their winning form against the struggling reigning premiers, KMH Enga Mioks at 2pm.

Lae Rugby League Oval will see another blockbuster double header as ENB Agmark Gurias are up for an uphill battle against Lae Snax Tigers while competition leaders PRK Mendi Muruks meet traditional intercity rivals Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers.