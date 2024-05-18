No packaging license issued to tobacco company in question

Following a Post Courier report yesterday of the operation of an illegal tobacco factory in Rabaul, Towe confirmed that New Britain Tobacco Limited was issued a manufacturing license in March this year.

However, he also confirmed that a packaging license is yet to be issued to this company and if the company has already been selling its products in the market, it will have done so illegally.

Regional customs officers in Rabaul are working to confirm if tobacco products from this factory are already out in the market.

Towe outlined the stringent process involved in granting a manufacturing license to businesses and said NBTL underwent this process before being granted the license in March. He said a final inspection was carried out by his team from both the regional and head office before issuing the license.

Towe further said Customs and ICCC are also responsible to approve packaging and confirmed that they had never issued a Packaging License to NBTL .

License to package is issued once a sample product is presented to Customs and ICCC and is approved to proceed.

Towe said with this in question, if products from NBTL has already been circulated in the markets, it will be deemed illegal.

He also said he had received preliminary reports that the company produced these products as part of machine tests.

He however warned that if they produced in commercial quantity, that is also wrong.

While all these are now subjects of investigation, Towe said regional staff have been advised to find out if the product is already out in the market or not, warning that if the product in already out in the market, then NBTL has breached laws and will be dealt with.

A Manufacturing license is issued under the Excise Act 1956 (amended).