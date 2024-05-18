PPP holds provincial convention

The convention is also a build-up to the upcoming Local Level Government (LLG) election in July with the endorsement of ten LLG candidates to run under the PPP banner.

Forty Members of the party from the ten LLG’s of Murat, Lovongai, Kavieng Urban, Tikana, Sentral Niu Ailan, Namatanai, Matalai, Konoagil, Tanir and Nimamar traveled into Kavieng to attend the event.

The presence of party founder and New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan, PPP National General Secretary Moses Karr and special guest Dr. John Tonar boosted the occasion.

Sir J said PPP has come a long way in laying the foundations of PNG’s nationhood.

“Under the leadership of PPP, the Central Bank of PNG was established. We single-handedly initiated and created new breakthroughs in banking and finance. We set up the Bank of Papua New Guinea, we introduced our currency, the Kina and Toea, and established the first commercial bank – the PNG Banking Corporation, established ties with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank, and the legislations guiding the banking and financial institutions which remain in place today.

“Air Niugini is another product of PPP under Bruce Jeffcott when he was transport Minister. National Broadcasting Corporation, Ramu Sugar, RD Tuna, Goroka Teachers College now University of Goroka, University of Natural Resources (Vudal), Pacific Adventist University and Divine Word University, all these were done during my time as Prime Minister.

“In mining we opened Ok Tedi, Lihir and Simberi gold mines and re-arranged our international relations charter of “friends to all and enemies to none” to “selective engagement.”

“These are very important decisions we made as a party in the course of our leadership as Minister for Finance and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea,” Sir J added.

He said “We cannot move forward into the future without new way of thinking and adjustment of the system of government and of sharing of wealth and resources. I want my people of New Ireland to be rich by giving back powers and resources to the people that is why I am pushing for autonomy and to give back ownership of resources to the people.”

“I also believe that an educated New Ireland population has the potential to transform New Ireland to be autonomous, self-reliant, market oriented and internationally competitive. New Ireland needs educated citizens who will be empowered to think, act and make New Ireland great, that is why Education has always been a priority under PPP.”

The Party Founder said PPP has been around for fifty years and will continue to be a game player for years to come.

“For that to happen we must erase the false belief in the notion that political parties from other parts of the country have the blueprint to build New Ireland to be great. We are the great architect of Papua New Guinea.

“I may be the ‘Last Man Standing’ and the only PPP on the floor of the National Parliament but that is the power of the PPP, the Kwila that cannot be uprooted. PPP is here to stay and will be around for a long time,” said Sir J.

Meanwhile new Provincial executives were elected; President Tony Penias, Deputy President Elijah Muga, members Nathaniel Lasisi, Veritine Kuveu and Raymond David.

PPP General Secretary Moses Karr said the PPP executives are vibrant, innovative and the party is confident in their leadership to progress the party into the future.