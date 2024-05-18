Police officers called to regain pubic trust

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika told police officers during the National Capital District and Central Province Parade on Friday that the public had lost trust in them because of the unethical conduct of a few officers and it is now up to them to bring back that trust.

He stressed that ordinary Papua New Guineans look to police for protection and not to be afraid when they see a police officer.

“The perception of the public, and even the government they have lost trust in every one of us, especially in the metropolitan command. We must change that perception,” he said.

Sika said zone commanders are responsible for molding their police officers, and must keep reminding them of the oath they signed to protect the people.

Sika also noted that despite the unethical behavior of a few police officers, there are others who uphold the code of conduct and commended them for that.

Metsupt Sika acknowledged that there is a lot of work that needs to be done to change the behavior of police officers.