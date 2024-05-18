New health post planned for Gazelle

A groundbreaking ceremony for the K1.2 million project was held early this week.

The event was officiated by Gazelle MP Jelta Wong, who is also Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister, with the support of the five LLG presidents of Toma-Vunadidir, Livuan Reimber, Central Gazelle, Inland Baining and Lassul Baining.

The project was endorsed by the Gazelle District Development Authority (GDDA) in 2016. However, work on the project was delayed at the previous site because of a land dispute until the United Church stepped in and assisted with the allocation of land.

At the ceremony, Minister Wong acknowledged the church for its foresight in providing land to build a health facility not only for the Vunakaur ward but also nearby areas, including Baia, Takubar, Papalaba, Viviran and Tamanairik.

The facility will include two wards, an outpatient and three staff houses.

Wong said the service is for everyone regardless of where they come from and urged the people of Vunakaur to look after the health post.

He outlined that he would further meet with the district administration, the ENB Provincial Health Authority and the United Church to ensure that when the project is completed, health staff are also posted to start work at the new facility.