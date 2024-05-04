UPNG journalism school celebrates Media Freedom Day

The theme ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environment Crisis’, had Journalism and Public Relations students from UPNG, staff, and media houses gathered to contemplate on the environmental crisis in the country and the power of media to amplify challenges and bring awareness about the crisis.

There is no doubt, that the globe is experiencing an environmental crisis following the effects of climate change and the PNG Media industry is urged to come up to par with the trends and practices around the world.

With technological advances and tools and services in the Journalism space, UPNG Executive Dean for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Leo Marai indicated the school’s plans to configure programs in the Journalism strand.

“I hope that the Journalism and Public Relations strand engages with Dr Michael Mel, the Director for Melanesian Institute of Arts and Communications (MIAC), in configuring the whole program so that courses can be relevant with the advancement in media,” Marai stated.

Two presentations were made today to give in-depth knowledge on the theme. Acting CEO, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, was present to give his presentation on "Building Resilience: Mitigating the Impact of Traumatic Events on Tourism in Papua New Guinea".

Director of Centre for Climate Change & Sustainable Development, UPNG, Professor Chalapan Kaluwin challenged journalists have in-depth knowledge in climate change issues before reporting on it.

“We talk about the global warming issues and climate change issues, about our own backyard, but not much research or background knowledge is given to such issues. Journalists you have to do your facts first,” urged Kaluwin.

Minister for Information and Communication Technology Timothy Masiu, challenged Universities and colleges to review and upgrade their curriculum and equip schools with the latest technologies.

“I am challenging the Universities, colleges and schools that offer Journalism training to review and upgrade your curriculum, and equip your schools with technologies relevant to train and produce journalists to take advantage of the technology to disseminate information to wider populace,” said Masiu.

Masiu also informed the gathering that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has already been drafted and awaiting approval from the school. Once signed, new equipment will be installed to support learning for UPNG’s Journalism and Public relations strand.

“We are still waiting for the MoU to be signed with the University, we need to equip the school studio. If we can sign the MoU quickly, my engineers will be here from NBC to come and install the latest equipment for you,” Masiu added.

A cheque of K10, 000 was given to the school of Journalism and Public Relations strand to support the school. PNGTPA also donated K5000 to the school a well.