Wafi-Golpu LOs give ultimatum

From the K100 million IDG from the national government, K50 million is for the Special Mining Lease, pipeline and outfall communities.

This will be the second payment; the first K50 million was used by the provincial government.

After a meeting with the provincial finance minister, the three clans in the SML10 area; Babuaf, Hengabu and Yanta, including the pipeline landowners of Wampar and Butibam, and outfall landowners in Wagang, have given the provincial government seven days to give them the K50 million or further action will be taken. The ultimatum, which was issued on Monday, May 20th, will lapse on Monday, May 27th.

“We have been battling this issue since 2021,” said the president of the Hengabu Landowner Association, John Nema.

“We’ve met with some of the administration of Morobe – people responsible for this funding – and they made mention that the IDG funds for K50 million is now here, in the Morobe Provincial Government account.

“Last year, we met with Prime Minister James Marape and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, our member for Bulolo plus some other MPs at the Parliament house, and Governor himself made mention that, K100 million IDG for last year, K50 million he will distribute to other affected landowners within Morobe and the other half will come to us, landowners.

“Prime Minister himself supported that. Following that meeting, in June 2023, PM delivered K50 million cheque to the governor at the stadium. How they distributed that money, we don’t know.”

Nema said now that the money is in the province, the affected landowners in the districts of Bulolo, Huon Gulf and Lae need the funds to develop their respective electorates.

While Governor Luther Wenge is out of the province, Provincial Administrator, Max Bruten, is aware of the landowners’ demand, and has indicated that he will give his response soon.