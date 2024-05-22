Fuel shortage continues to affect flights

Despite this, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Garry Seddon told this newsroom that they do have a plan that will ensure the safe and consistent supply of air transport services across PNG and will see an end to rationing soon.

He stressed that the airline will not compromise the safety of its employees and customers.

Mr Seddon further clarified that those aircraft that are not subject to scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs are flying and operating normally.

In a statement released by the airline last week, it stated that jet fuel rationing by Puma Energy in Port Moresby continues to cause disruptions to its domestic flights.

Unfortunately, this rationing of aviation fuel has now been extended to other airports such as Lae and Mt Hagen, whilst supply at certain other airports has ceased altogether.

This has resulted in Air Niugini reducing further its current domestic schedule, causing flight disruptions and inconvenience for customers.

International flights are refuelling overseas as far as possible, and therefore are not affected.

Meantime, Kumul Petroleum Holdings has organised more shipments of fuel, including vital Jet A1 to alleviate the current shortages experienced by the country.

During April this year, Kumul Petroleum organised a tanker of fuel that averted a previous fuel supply crisis brought about by Puma’s withdrawal in supplying of fuel to the country.

As a follow up to this initiative, Kumul Petroleum is stepping in for the second time to bring fuel into the country, and two shipments have been organised.

Exxon Mobil through its subsidiary Mobil Oil New Guinea is also increasing capacity through the commissioning of a new 3.5 million liter fuel tank today with the aim to manage future fuel shortages.