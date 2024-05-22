Science lab burnt, exam looming

While police are investigating the cause of the blaze, which started on Friday morning, principal Ben Tamilong lamented that it would cost them a lot to re-stock the lab as well, considering it was built around 1994.

“This incident will greatly affect our 800-plus students,” said Tamilong.

“We had chemicals, equipment, textbooks and old exam papers. Together with the building, it would cost around K1 million in loss.”

However, the head of the Lutheran agency school is determined to ensure that learning is not affected in any way, especially with the Grade 10 mock examination looming.

“My teachers and I will be ensuring that learning is not jeopardised. We are planning for the mock exam this week for the Grade 10 Written Expression,” he stated.

“I was briefed by Grade 10 English teacher and coordinator, their plans still stand; they will conduct the second mock Grade 10 Written Expression exam this week Thursday. In two weeks’ time, our students will be sitting for their Grade 10 Written Expression exam."