Work to start on Madang Baiyer missing link

Member for Middle Ramu, Kansol Harwai Kamdaru, announced during a media brief recently.

To launched on Thursday, 23rd May 2024, the launching will be graced by the Prime Minister James Marape, Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa along with other distinguished guests at the Sangapi Station in Kovon LLG.

Middle Ramu District is riddled with many development challenges and is one of the least developed district in Madang Province, next to Raicoast District.

The member stated that the district has so many rundown facilities, some beyond repair and some already non-existent.

The member would like to see the construction of the Madang Baiyer road as the key development pillar of the district.

He therefore has allocated K18 million to support this project, and is working to secure additional funding to complete this road project.

This will not only benefit Middle Ramu District but the whole of Madang Province and the Highlands region.

“We believe this road project will unleash new socio-economic life into Middle Ramu District and help transform our district into an economic hub. These economic aspirations will also hinge on the Middle Ramu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which the Marape-Rosso Government has already planned and earmarked for Middle Ramu District,” Kamdaru stated.

Projects in the district’s plan include: