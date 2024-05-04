Hunters coach rally behind team

This weekend, the Hunters will endure another long trip to Townsville for Sunday’s Hostplus Cup Round 8 clash against an informed Townsville Black Hawks side. Coach Aiton remains confident of their chances provided they have moved on from last week’s loss.

With all the negativity and adversity circulating after Hunters last two back-to- back losses, Coach Aiton is sticking by his men as they move on with a positive attitude and willpower to embrace the realities of playing at the second-tier Queensland Rugby League level.

This Sunday the Hunters take on Townsville Blackhawks who are in good wining form but won’t be taking the PNG boys lightly knowing the energy and physicality they bring to the game. At training this week, Coach Aiton admitted the boys didn’t turn up for the Bear’s game last week. He said there was a positive vibe in camp heading into the contest only to be steamrolled by the bigger and more mobile Burleigh forward pack, something he would hate to see happening again against Blackhawks on Sunday. He said they have not won away games yet this season so this would be another great challenge.

Blackhawks Coach and former Raider star player, Terry Campese said they haven’t won back-to-back games this year so the big focus going into this weekend’s game is maintaining that attitude. Campese said they are up against the Hunters this weekend who play footy off energy and need to be on defense across the field, adding it’s one of their biggest games of the year, playing PNG at home.

After the Burleigh Bears game, Hunters Coach Paul Aiton has made some crucial changes to the team line up forced on by injuries to Clent Lama(centre) and bench forward Weiyah Koi with Koso Bandi back in after missing the Bears game due to a minor angle injury.

The forward pack has also been bolstered with the return of Valentine Richard to partner Tony Worot in the front row. Joshua Mire comes in as the 18th man.

The match kicks off 3pm Sunday at the Jack Manski oval Townville and will be live on TV Wan Sports 4 channel.