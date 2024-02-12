New Faith Preschool Offers Hope

The school provides free early childhood education to orphans and victims of sorcery, and sexual and physical abuse. The school's goal is to provide equal learning opportunities to all children, regardless of their background.

According to Daniel Walo, Alleviate Inc.'s Special Projects Manager, the school was established to provide education to disadvantaged children. The school has qualified teachers who teach children aged 5-7 how to read and write. The project has started with more than fifty innocent children who are already on their path to a brighter future.

The school's management has stated that although it does not receive any funding, it has started the school to give equal opportunities to needy children. For those who can afford it, the school fees are K400 per year or K100 per term.

To assist the school in providing education to underprivileged children, Alleviate Inc. has provided a residential home that serves as the upstairs and downstairs classroom, teaching staff, uniforms, stationery, and teaching materials in jolly phonics.

The Faith Preschool has been launched as a pilot project by Alleviate Inc., and the organization aims to expand the school in the future to provide education to more needy children.

The initiative to provide free education to orphans and victims of abuse has been appreciated by many in the community, and it is hoped that this project will serve as a model for other organizations to follow.