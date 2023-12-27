Gulf leaders demand BDG on January 1, 2024

Landowners from 224 identified clans from Gulf and Central Province will benefit from this Business Development Grant (BDG).

Gulf Governor, Sir Chis Haiveta says, “We want that money as soon as possible. Making a commitment is OK, but making it available is another thing. I'd like it on the 1st if January (2024).”

Speaking to the members of the newly launched Gulf Papua Umbrella Joint Venture Limited company, Sir Chris added, “I want all of you companies to get a fair share of that money and that's a decision that will be done in consultation with the three of us (Sir Chris, MP Eoe, MP Opa), and the rest of the provincial assembly. We will decide how much and who gets what. So that's a policy decision that we will make but the money has to be available first because we just can't be making decisions when there's no money.”

Sir Chris is posing questions to Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Kerenga Kua, regarding the initial allocated BDG amount of K60 million for 2024 in the upcoming development forum that will also take place in 2024, according to Minister Kua.

“On what basis are you (Minister Kua) making this money available? Is that the right amount? What formula did you (Minister Kua) use? So, those are issues we will sort out in the development forum,” explained Sir Chris.

The Gulf Province leaders are demanding more than the allocated K60 million BDG.

Sir Chris said, “I want K200 million so I can give and start up these companies.”

Minister for Provincial and Local level Government Affairs, and Kikori Open MP, Soroi Eoe, echoed similar sentiments comparing the K60 million allotment to Wafi Golpu’s K100 million, recently released.

“It's a serious issue. It seems as though we've been looked at as unimportant province leaders who will not pick it up and raise this concern. Well sorry. We want to work with the government and ensure that this project takes place, but respect us. Don't take us for granted. Let's be fair,” said Eoe.

Eoe says he stands with the Governor for Gulf and Kerema Open MP Thomas Opa, in demanding that the allocated K60 million BDG for 2024 be released at the beginning of 2024.