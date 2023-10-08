Gov’t extends support to quake victims

Prime Minister James Marape expressed his heartfelt sympathy and unwavering support for the people of Madang and neighbouring provinces severely impacted by the devastating 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, with its epicentre located at Basamuk in the Rai Coast District.

In response to this tragic disaster, Prime Minister Marape has taken immediate action, swiftly mobilising relevant government departments and agencies to assess the extent of the damage and the number of individuals affected.

Prime Minister Marape stated, "The thoughts and prayers of the people of Papua New Guinea are with the residents of Madang, who have been enduring the aftermath of this significant earthquake. Our hearts go out not only to the affected communities in Madang but also to their neighbours in the provinces of Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Chimbu, and East Sepik."

Prime Minister Marape continued, "Rai Coast Member of Parliament and Labor and Employment Minister Kessy Sawang, together with the Madang Provincial Government, have taken swift and decisive action to assess the situation on the ground."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Marape emphasized, "A dedicated team comprising officials from relevant government departments and agencies, under the leadership of the National Disaster Office, has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage and the number of affected individuals."

Marape has assured that the government is firmly committed to providing swift relief assistance once the ground assessment team submits their reports.

He reaffirmed the government's dedication to supporting the Madang Provincial Government, as well as the affected districts and communities during this challenging time.