Hunters players accountable for poor play

While individual players are being challenged to take on some responsibility and be accountable for how the team bounces back, at least with much better performance this week to salvage their early season slumber.

After four losses on the trot, questions are now being asked about the merit and quality of the current Hunters playing group being seen weekly both home and away.

Last week’s embarrassing 48-18 loss to Burleigh Bears in the annual Kokoda Cup challenge did not go down well with Hunters Coach Paul Aiton.

He says there’s going to be some accountability from the playing group for their lowkey performance. Coming off a big loss takes a lot of courage and willpower to step up again, however, Coach Aiton always has full trust and confidence in the boys and how they can handle adversity as they progress through the season.

It is understood some players are living out of camp, due to differences or variations in their playing contract which could create some animosity among the playing group. However, Coach Aiton clarified that the boys are happy and always turn up with a professional attitude and mindset.