Rimbu hatrick helps secure Hunters third consecutive win

The visiting Jets started the match with a bang in the opening quarter scoring two tries through Ken Maumalo. They were dominating the match, but the lead slipped out of their palms as Paul Aiton's men muscled up as the match progressed.

The determined SP Hunters showed heart in the fight with two tries to Rimbu and one to Elijah Roltinga closing the margin in the first half.

The dominant second half display from the SP PNG Hunters saw Jamie Mavoko, Benji Kot, Finley Glare and Rimbu sealed the win for the home side.

It was a strong contest for the better part of the match. The Hunters again started slow as they did against the Northern Pride last weekend, but found they way back in to snatch the win.

Commenting on their performance, the SP Hunters skipper Ila Alu said, it was a fair match. While he is happy to bag another two points, he commends Rimbu for stepping up to the task as they lost five-eight, Joshua Lau to injury midway through first half.

"We lost Joshua Lau in the first half but he (Rimbu) stepped up and he deserves those three tries," said Ila.

While it was a comprehensive win for the home side, visiting Jets would wish to replicate their first half performance as they did well in the opening 40.

The SP Hunters try scorers are: Judah Rimbu (3), Elijah Roltinga, Jamie Mavoko, Benji Kot and Finley Glare.

The SP PNG Hunters takes on Mackay Cutters, next Saturday in Australia.