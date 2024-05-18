Fr Clement Papa appointed Archbishop Coadjutor of Mt Hagen

The appointment by Pope Francis was announced at 8:00PM last night in Papua New Guinea.

Father Clement Papa, the parish priest of Kuli Parish in the diocese since the end of 2023 has been appointed as Archbishop Coadjutor to assist Archbishop Douglas Young in the pastoral and administration of the diocese.

Father Clement holds a PHD in Systematic Theology from the Melbourne University of Divinity.

Father Clement was born on February 22, 1971, in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands.

He studied Philosophy from 1991- 1992 at the Good Shepherd Seminary Maiwara in the Archdiocese of Madang and Fatima (Jiwaka Province) obtaining a Diploma in Pastoral Ministry.

From 1995 to 1998, he entered the “Holy Spirit” Seminary and the “Catholic Theological Institute” Bomana, Port Moresby for theological studies.

He was ordained a priest on 3 December 1999, in Kuli (Jiwaka Province), for the Archdiocese of Mount Hagen.

He obtained a Licentiate in Dogmatic Theology from the Urbaniana University, Rome from 2004- 2006.

From 2009 – 2010, Father Clement did his Postgraduate studies at “Toronto School of Theology”, Toronto Canada.

He pursued his Doctoral studies at the “University of Divinity”, Melbourne, Australia obtaining a PhD in Systematic Theology.

Ministries and positions held:

1999: Diaconate, at the Parish of Fatima, Mount Hagen

2000 - 2001: Assistant Parish Priest, Fatima Parish, Mount Hagen

2002 - 2003: Parish priest of the parishes of Ambulua and Kol, Jimi District (Jiwaka Province)

2007: Chaplain at Holy Trinity Teachers College, Mount Hagen.

2008: Director of studies, in the Seminary of the Good Shepherd, Banz (Jiwaka Province)

2011 - 2014: Rector of the Good Shepherd Seminary, Banz

2021: Teacher at the Good Shepherd Seminary, Banz

2022: Rector of the Good Shepherd Seminary, Banz

2023: Interim Director of the Spiritual Year, Good Shepherd Seminary, Banz

Meantime, a Coadjutor bishop is different form an Auxillary Bishop in that the coadjutor enjoys the right to assume leadership of the diocese when the presiding bishop dies or resigns his office.